Chloe is concerned by eudora
Chloe is concerned

Under the towel in the cat carrier is our resident stray cat, Commander, protesting loudly. (And he doesn't even know yet that he's on his way to the vet for his annual vaccinations.) Chloe sat by him for about 20 minutes until I left.
