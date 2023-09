Shiloh

My husband was always fascinated by Civil War battlefields. He read books about them and we visited many of them, from Gettysburg to Vicksburg. He'd never been to Shiloh, so we stopped on the way home from a football game in Kentucky. This fall, to address recent controversy about the teaching of the Civil War, LSU is offering a short course called "What Americans Think about the Civil War and Why." I'm registered for it.



