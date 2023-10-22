Sign up
Photo 3104
Nature vs a mural
I can't find the picture I took several years ago of this house decorated with a mural. It was one of my favorites--the grandmother quilting, the quilt wrapping around the house, and the baby playing at her feet. Time has not been kind to it!
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3723
photos
35
followers
47
following
Photo Details
2
2
2
2
365
365
ILCE-6000
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th October 2023 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
streetart
,
terracest
katy
ace
When you find the other oneit would be great to see it in a diptych. IT sitll is very colorful and an interesting painting
October 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
I’m with Katy
October 23rd, 2023
