Nature vs a mural by eudora
Photo 3104

Nature vs a mural

I can't find the picture I took several years ago of this house decorated with a mural. It was one of my favorites--the grandmother quilting, the quilt wrapping around the house, and the baby playing at her feet. Time has not been kind to it!
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Diane

When you find the other oneit would be great to see it in a diptych. IT sitll is very colorful and an interesting painting
October 23rd, 2023  
I’m with Katy
October 23rd, 2023  
