Like a bird on the wire by eudora
Photo 3101

Like a bird on the wire

Can't decide which version I prefer: Leonard Cohen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGvwvxA83Cs
or Aaron Neville https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKDMiyRmbik
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 17th, 2023  
