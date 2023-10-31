Previous
Next
Haunted House by eudora
Photo 3111

Haunted House

While photographing an abandoned house, I stumbled on this unsettling scene. I have been shooting the house for years, but recently a back wall collapsed, revealing a glimpse of the interior.

I posted this back in February but removed it, thinking it more suitable for Halloween.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise