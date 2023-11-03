Previous
Next
Detail, Janet Fay shrimp boat by eudora
Photo 3114

Detail, Janet Fay shrimp boat

Delacroix

This boat is in sort of a boat graveyard. I've been told that many shrimpers are quitting because they can't sell their shrimp for enough to cover costs.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
A sad statement on the economy for sure.
November 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
That’s tough going for them
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise