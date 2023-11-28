Sign up
Previous
Photo 3125
Black Friday
On Black Friday I got a great buy on a new lens (Pentax 100mm macro) and it came today! I'm sure I'll find some prettier things to photograph with it, but this intrigued me.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3744
photos
35
followers
47
following
856% complete
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
28th November 2023 1:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cinclare
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️👌
November 29th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
If you needed a macro lens to shoot this it must have been part of a dolls house display. Just kidding, nice crisp shot. I hope you enjoy your new lens
November 29th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
I love a composition like this. Well done.
November 29th, 2023
Diane
ace
@cdcook48
LOL. You are right! I was just so excited about the new lens I HAD to use it.
November 29th, 2023
