Black Friday by eudora
On Black Friday I got a great buy on a new lens (Pentax 100mm macro) and it came today! I'm sure I'll find some prettier things to photograph with it, but this intrigued me.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️👌
November 29th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
If you needed a macro lens to shoot this it must have been part of a dolls house display. Just kidding, nice crisp shot. I hope you enjoy your new lens
November 29th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
I love a composition like this. Well done.
November 29th, 2023  
Diane ace
@cdcook48 LOL. You are right! I was just so excited about the new lens I HAD to use it.
November 29th, 2023  
