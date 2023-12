College Grove Baptist Church

I've posted other photos of this church because it always moves me. It was built about 1870 by a congregation of formerly enslaved people and used until the 1960's. Fortunately, the church and several other outbuildings were moved in 1973 to the Rural Life Museum from Welham Plantation. Preservationists were working to save the historic main house, but we woke up one morning in 1979 to the news that it had been bulldozed by owner Marathon Oil Company.