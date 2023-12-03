Previous
Do you like bagpipe music? by eudora
Photo 3129

Do you like bagpipe music?

The group played at the Rural Life Museum Christmas open house. Some of the children held their ears. I must admit I like it better at a distance!
3rd December 2023

