Photo 3129
Do you like bagpipe music?
The group played at the Rural Life Museum Christmas open house. Some of the children held their ears. I must admit I like it better at a distance!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
rlm
