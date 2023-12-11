Sign up
Photo 3137
Mr. Bingle
Mr. Bingle, originally a department store mascot, has been part of Christmas in New Orleans since the 1940's. This Mr. Bingle is at the New Orleans Botanic Garden.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
0
0
Tags
mrbingle
