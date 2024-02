I thought I heard music

The marching band from a nearby high school was practicing for a Mardi Gras parade. Not a great shot, because I was barefoot, scrambled to find a camera and had to catch them from the front porch as they marched by.



But everyone is different: When they rebuilt the high school and added a football stadium, some of the neighbors grumbled on the Nextodor app about the noise and traffic. Most of us were excited that the students would have access to sports and marching band.