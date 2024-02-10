Sign up
Photo 3155
Stanford Memorial Church
Stanford University
Just back from a trip to visit my granddaughter who showed me around the campus.
It will take me awhile to catch up with everyone's pictures
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3784
photos
36
followers
50
following
864% complete
Views
Comments
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th February 2024 12:11pm
Tags
stanford
katy
ace
How beautiful! Gorgeous color in your photo and fantastic symmetry! Looking forward to your new geographical photos
February 15th, 2024
