Previous
Stanford Memorial Church by eudora
Photo 3155

Stanford Memorial Church

Stanford University

Just back from a trip to visit my granddaughter who showed me around the campus.

It will take me awhile to catch up with everyone's pictures
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
How beautiful! Gorgeous color in your photo and fantastic symmetry! Looking forward to your new geographical photos
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise