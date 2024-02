Mazzocco Winery

Sonoma County, California



The teenagers went into Healdsburg to get ice cream and the adults sat outside at the winery, sipping wine and talking to other customers. People asked why we left New Orleans for Mardi Gras. My son said the parades are great, but they decided to get away from the crowds and traffic. And I wasn't in the mood for parades this year. Spending time with family and seeing my granddaughter was just what I needed. Next year, we'll do Mardi Gras again.