General Laundry by eudora
Photo 3161

General Laundry

New Orleans

Once a laundry, now a metal recycling facility.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. What a grand old building. Glad it wasn’t torn down.
March 5th, 2024  
