The highlight of the eclipse by eudora
It was a cloudy day and the eclipse here was underwhelming, similar to a very cloudy day. The birds kept singing, unlike the last eclipse. But feral cat Elvira wandered over for a snack during the eclipse.
8th April 2024

April 11th, 2024  
