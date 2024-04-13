Previous
Peggy Martin (aka Katrina) rose by eudora
Peggy Martin (aka Katrina) rose

I think I post a picture of this rose every year. Last summer was the hottest and driest in recent memory and some of our shrubs died. This rose thrives on adversity and is having its best year ever. (It's six years old.)

There is even a song about the Katrina rose, but I couldn't find it on Youtube, so here is Louis Armstrong playing "La Vie en Rose" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtfJj8oF6xM
