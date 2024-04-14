Previous
Pink Gaura by eudora
Pink Gaura

A few weeks ago, I was not sure this potted plant on my deck was still alive. Now it's blooming!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Dawn ace
Rather pretty
April 15th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful color and details
April 15th, 2024  
