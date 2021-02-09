Sign up
277 / 365
Gladys' bird house
The beauty of keepsakes is who they remind you of. Gladys was a lovely woman, a neighbor of my in-laws. I gave her this bird house one Christmas. When she was dying, Gladys wanted me to have it.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Diane Owens
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
