278 / 365
Like father, like son
My husband's baseball glove.
My husband's dad played baseball with him and coached his Little League team. Marshall played ball with our boys, coaching a Coaches' Pitch team.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
for2021
katy
ace
FAV Love the simplicity and close up detail to this one! It tells a great story!
February 11th, 2021
