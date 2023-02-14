Sign up
Photo 465
Grandmother Ida's doll
She would not be pleased at the tear in the doll's bodice, but the fabric is so old and fragile that it is disintegrating. The doll is over 100 years old.
14th February 2023
14th Feb 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st February 2023 5:24pm
Tags
for2022
katy
ace
Terrific photo of this heirloom. What an absolute treasure. My grandmother's name was Ila!
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
What a special treasure to have. Perfect of the splash of red.
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
