Grandmother Ida's doll by eudora
Grandmother Ida's doll

She would not be pleased at the tear in the doll's bodice, but the fabric is so old and fragile that it is disintegrating. The doll is over 100 years old.
14th February 2023 14th Feb 23

Diane

katy ace
Terrific photo of this heirloom. What an absolute treasure. My grandmother's name was Ila!
February 22nd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a special treasure to have. Perfect of the splash of red.
February 22nd, 2023  
