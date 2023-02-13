Previous
Tulips by eudora
Photo 464

Tulips

Just getting started on last week's FOR2023 challenge, still life. I always think of still life as a Renaissance painting, so not even sure if this qualifies, but I'm having fun trying it out.

I had help with this shot. https://365project.org/eudora/365/2023-02-13
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

@eudora
