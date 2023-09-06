Sign up
Photo 495
Welcome to this Old House
That's what the sign reads. The flowers are fake, but who cares?
Nifty Fifty SOOC. I am having more fun with this challenge! My Pentax K70 has great in-camera custom images. This one is called "Vibrant."
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th September 2023 3:40pm
Tags
plaquemine
oldturnerville
nf-sooc-2023
katy
ace
The in camera edit may be enhancing the outcome, but the composition is all you! Terrific one Diane
September 10th, 2023
