Previous
Next
Cross processing by eudora
Photo 496

Cross processing

Cinclare Sugar Mill, Brusly, Louisiana

Nifty Fifty SOOC. Used the custom image cross processing setting on Pentax K70.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
The processing gave it some interesting color
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise