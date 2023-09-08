Previous
The Old Turnerville neighborhood by eudora
Photo 497

The Old Turnerville neighborhood

Plaquemine, Louisiana

One of my all time favorite old houses. I have no idea of its history or ownership, but someone loves it. The lawn is always cut and edged and there is evidence that they are working on it. Hope they save it!

nf-sooc-2023
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
Photo Details

katy ace
It would be beautiful if it is returned to its old glory. You will have a nice before shot of it if they do.
September 10th, 2023  
