Another old church

This church in Wilson, Louisiana had no sign, but I think it is the Wilson Community Church. Unfortunate placement of the power pole.



When we used to drive to Fort Moore in Columbus, GA, I was fascinated by the small towns with their elegant courthouses and pretty churches. One of my sons gave me a book about the churches. I want to go back and see more of them, but in the meantime I am tracking down historic rural churches in Louisiana. There seems to be a pattern here, architecturally....