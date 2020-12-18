Sign up
After the Storm
Here is a view of our family homestead, where my mother still lives, after Winter Storm Gail dumped 13-14"of snow. The woods are very pretty with all of the white, but the trail to the pond isn't plowed, so I couldn't get out very far.
18th December 2020
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
trees
,
branches
,
house
,
landscape
,
rural
,
connecticut
,
outdoor
,
gate
,
evergreens
,
killingworth
