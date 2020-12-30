Sign up
Photo 1397
Nature's Art
I combined a sunset and a macro shot of tree rings to get this image.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1397
photos
38
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
trees
,
macro
,
outdoor
,
artistic
,
combination
,
tree rings
,
fotoda
Anne ❀
ace
awesome colours! Cool tree ring background too, with the striking tree silhouette front and centre.
December 30th, 2020
