Poppy Close-Up by falcon11
Photo 1553

Poppy Close-Up

Phil and I went on a Pollinator Open Garden Tour today and saw 6 different gardens full of native plants as well as other flowers. There were lots of bees but very few butterflies - just a few Cabbage Whites.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

