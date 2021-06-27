Sign up
Photo 1554
More Poppies
I liked this burgundy colored variety in one of the gardens we toured yesterday.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
2
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
garden
,
botanical
,
poppy
,
bachelor buttons
Allison Williams
ace
Never saw a color like that! Beautiful!
June 27th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful colour
June 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
