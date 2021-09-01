Sign up
Photo 1608
More Monarchs
I was delighted to find 3 more caterpillars chewing on the milkweed in the yard yesterday. If you look closely at this photo, you can see another egg above the caterpillar near the spine of the leaf.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1991
photos
47
followers
19
following
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
Views
9
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
caterpillar
,
milkweed
,
monarch
