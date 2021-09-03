Sign up
Photo 1610
Sipping Pretty
This is a Cabbage White Butterfly on a Caryopteris Blue Mist shrub which we planted many years ago specifically for some late summer/early fall color in the front garden.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
botanical
,
cabbage white butterfly
,
caryopteris
,
blue mist shrub
