Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1679
Fall Frost
In this late fall season, there is still some green on the ground. This morning, only the green leaves had frost on them. The temperature was a cool 24 degrees F when we got up.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2066
photos
48
followers
19
following
460% complete
View this month »
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
leaves
,
fall
,
botanical
,
frost
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close