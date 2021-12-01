Sign up
Photo 1680
Inked
Water patterns on the East River from our afternoon hike today.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2067
photos
48
followers
19
following
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st December 2021 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rock
,
river
,
patterns
,
ink
,
ripples
Milanie
ace
Quite neat in black and white
December 1st, 2021
