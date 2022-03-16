Previous
Next
Backlit Tulips by falcon11
Photo 1766

Backlit Tulips

I visited a local garden center today with a friend, who is collaborating with me on a flower photo project for camera club. I used 2 lenses, my cell phone and two additional apps.

Another photo here: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2022-03-16
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise