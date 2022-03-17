Previous
I Do Love Green by falcon11
I Do Love Green

These oxalis leaves were photographed at the garden center yesterday. I bought a burgundy one with pale lavender flowers to replace one I had years ago. They also have a variety with a burgundy and green striped leaf.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

