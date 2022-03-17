Sign up
Photo 1767
I Do Love Green
These oxalis leaves were photographed at the garden center yesterday. I bought a burgundy one with pale lavender flowers to replace one I had years ago. They also have a variety with a burgundy and green striped leaf.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th March 2022 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
oxalis
,
shamrock
,
st. patrick's day
