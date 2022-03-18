Previous
Morning Fog by falcon11
Photo 1768

Morning Fog

I ran out of the house before breakfast this morning to catch the fog in our neighborhood park before it burned off.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Diana ace
So beautifully captured, I love the density of the fog and the clarity of the front tree!
March 18th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely, moody shot. Wasn't it great this morning in the fog!
March 18th, 2022  
