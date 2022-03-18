Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1768
Morning Fog
I ran out of the house before breakfast this morning to catch the fog in our neighborhood park before it burned off.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
2
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2168
photos
52
followers
19
following
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1762
1763
1764
1765
400
1766
1767
1768
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th March 2022 7:23am
Tags
trees
,
branches
,
park
,
fog
,
landscape
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, I love the density of the fog and the clarity of the front tree!
March 18th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely, moody shot. Wasn't it great this morning in the fog!
March 18th, 2022
