Photo 1791
Ta Da! Nailed It!
This osprey was settling in on the top of our building to eat the fish it had caught.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
0
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2195
photos
53
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th April 2022 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
wings
,
florida
,
osprey
,
water bird
