Photo 1796
Star Magnolia Blossom
We were delighted to come home to all of the blooming spring flowers in the yard, but I am behind on paperwork and gardening after being away. I will catch up with all of you soon.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2204
photos
53
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
15th April 2022 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
spring
,
blossom
,
magnolia
,
star magnolia
Milanie
I don't think I've seen a magnolia like this - it's beautiful
April 17th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful, super nice light on the flower petals.
April 17th, 2022
