Photo 1797
Pink Plum
This oriental plum tree brings a lot of color to our back yard. It was planted to replace a large maple damaged by a wind storm.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th April 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
plum
,
oriental plum tree
