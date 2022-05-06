Previous
Baby Bouquet by falcon11
Photo 1816

Baby Bouquet

This vase is just 5 inches tall, so I picked some tiny blooms from the yard to fill it up. Included are grape hyacinths, violets, golden spirea leaves and oriental maple leaves.
6th May 2022

Allison Maltese

falcon11
May 6th, 2022  
