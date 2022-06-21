Sign up
Photo 1862
Tree Torso
I recently printed this image that I shot in Florida in February to enter into a competition. Let me know what you think.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
vines
,
botanical
,
ficus
,
torso
,
lofty fig
