Salt Meadow Sanctuary by falcon11
Photo 1861

Salt Meadow Sanctuary

This is a shot of a local Audubon property full of tree swallows in nest boxes and pine martins in condos. The wind was pretty stiff yesterday when I took this and has finally calmed down today. Looks good on black if you have time.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

