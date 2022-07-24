Previous
Next
Out for a Drink by falcon11
Photo 1895

Out for a Drink

The animals and birds in the yard are having trouble finding water with the high heat and the drought. I fill up this little shell for the chipmunks, and I noticed a squirrel drinking out of it yesterday as well. Hoping for rain tomorrow.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise