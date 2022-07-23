Previous
Male Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by falcon11
Male Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

There have been a pair of swallowtails in the yard for a couple of days now feasting on the butterfly bushes and hostas. This is the male. See my extras album for the pair of them fighting in flight: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2022-07-23
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
