Afternoon Pollinator by falcon11
Photo 1938

Afternoon Pollinator

I believe this is a Pearl Crescent, a small butterfly measuring about 2" across. The sedum is abuzz with bees and butterflies taking advantage of the available nectar and afternoon sunshine.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

ace
@falcon11
