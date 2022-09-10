Previous
Black and Yellow Garden Spider by falcon11
Black and Yellow Garden Spider

I am continually amazed by the variety of life I find in my own back yard, which is less than an acre, in a suburban CT town. This spider's scientific name is Argiope aurantia.
10th September 2022

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
