Morning Macro by falcon11
Photo 1992

Morning Macro

The wind was blowing the dewdrop around like a marble on the nasturtium leaf.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
@falcon11
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful refraction!
November 2nd, 2022  
