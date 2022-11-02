Sign up
Photo 1992
Morning Macro
The wind was blowing the dewdrop around like a marble on the nasturtium leaf.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd November 2022 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
macro
,
close-up
,
dew
,
dewdrop
,
leaf veins
,
camera+2
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful refraction!
November 2nd, 2022
