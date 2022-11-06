Sign up
Photo 1996
Flying Home For Dinner
A flock of parrots flies by every day at dinner time. I wonder where they come from and where they go during the day?
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2429
photos
55
followers
20
following
546% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th November 2022 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
birds
,
palm
,
parrots
,
flock
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
November 7th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. I think the parrots come to our area just to make noise😀😀😀
November 7th, 2022
