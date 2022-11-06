Previous
Flying Home For Dinner by falcon11
Photo 1996

Flying Home For Dinner

A flock of parrots flies by every day at dinner time. I wonder where they come from and where they go during the day?
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
November 7th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot. I think the parrots come to our area just to make noise😀😀😀
November 7th, 2022  
