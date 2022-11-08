Sign up
Photo 1998
Rainy Day
Shooting through the screen turned this scene into an Impressionist painting.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2431
photos
55
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th November 2022 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
screen
,
rain
,
impressionistic
,
painterly
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
November 9th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really does look like one
November 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
