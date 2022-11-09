Sign up
Photo 1999
Inside and Out
Digital art of tree bark and palm leaves for this too-windy-to-shoot day. The hurricane arrives at 5 am. Fingers crossed that it will not be too bad.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
abstract
,
artistic
,
tree bark
,
digital art
,
palm leaves
,
fotoda
bkb in the city
Very cool
November 10th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Good luck with the hurricane. This reminds me of some kind of beautiful. Beetle
November 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
